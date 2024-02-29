Blackberry Smoke Album Debuts At #1

The new album by Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, Be Right Here, debuts at #1 this week on the Current Country Albums chart, Americana/Folk Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart as well as #4 on the Best-Selling Current Albums chart.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Be Right Here was released earlier month. Across these ten tracks—a collection of their signature rock and roll anthems, Americana-leaning ballads and country rock jams—the band celebrates the simple joys of life, the fleeting moments and the little bits of luck found along the way.

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue to tour through this fall with their “Be Right Here” international headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights). GET TICKETS HERE!

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, the album features the band—Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar) as well as special guest vocals from The Black Bettys.

Of the recording process, Starr shares, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It’s just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,’ and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it’s magical.’”

