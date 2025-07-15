Opry Honored by Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project

In a moving night of music and patriotism, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project honored the Grand Ole Opry during a special tribute concert held Tuesday, July 8, at the iconic Nashville venue. The celebration, part of the ongoing OPRY 100 Honors, paid tribute to both the legacy of the legendary Charlie Daniels and the Opry’s unwavering commitment to the U.S. military and veteran community.

The evening was a heartfelt salute to Daniels, whose fiery fiddle playing, fierce patriotism, and deep love of country music left an indelible mark on Nashville and beyond. Fans were treated to a high-octane lineup of performances showcasing Daniels’ biggest hits, storytelling ballads, and soul-stirring instrumentals that brought his spirit roaring back to life on the very stage he helped define.

The all-star event featured unforgettable performances by Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, Eddie Montgomery, The Travelin’ McCourys, Rhonda Vincent, Gretchen Wilson, and Chris Young, each lending their voice and artistry to honor Daniels’ enduring influence and lifelong dedication to America’s servicemen and women.

The night also served as a platform to present the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award to the Grand Ole Opry, recognizing the Opry’s long-standing support of the U.S. military. Daniels’ longtime manager and co-founder of The Journey Home Project, David Corlew, shared his thoughts on the emotional night:

“This evening was special in so many ways. First, being part of honoring Charlie Daniels during the Opry’s 100th birthday celebration, surrounded by incredible music and cherished friendships. Then, giving back by presenting The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award to the Opry, a long-time ally of the military community. It was truly an unforgettable night for The Journey Home Project.”

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Hazel Daniels, Charlie’s widow, celebrated her birthday that night and joined her son Charlie Daniels Jr. onstage, a touching reminder of the Daniels family’s continued dedication to the mission Charlie held close to his heart.

Founded in 2014 by Charlie Daniels and Corlew, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is a nonprofit committed to supporting organizations that serve U.S. veterans. The initiative focuses on directing funds to programs that make a measurable impact with minimal overhead—ensuring veterans receive the care, respect, and recognition they’ve earned.

Board members of TCDJHP include Corlew, retired Major General Terry “Max” Haston, and Hazel Daniels, who joined in 2020. The organization continues to champion veterans’ causes through partnerships with trusted veteran-focused programs nationwide.

For more information on The Journey Home Project and how you can support its mission, click HERE.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿