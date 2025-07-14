Grace Bowers Signs With IMG Models

Nashville guitar phenom Grace Bowers continues her meteoric rise—this time offstage—with the announcement that she has officially signed with IMG Models, marking a major new chapter in her already impressive career. The move will help the 18-year-old guitarist, singer-songwriter, and bandleader expand into the worlds of fashion and beauty, building on the style and confidence that have become part of her signature presence on and off the stage.

A true Gen Z trailblazer, Bowers first captured national attention during the pandemic, when videos of her jaw-dropping guitar skills went viral on social media. Influenced by blues legends like B.B. King and the deep-pocket funk of Sly and the Family Stone, Bowers quickly earned a reputation as one of the most electrifying young guitarists in the country.

And she’s only getting started. In the past year alone, Grace Bowers has graced some of the biggest stages in the world. She performed with Chris Martin at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, jammed alongside Peter Frampton and Trey Anastasio at Love Rocks NYC, and appeared with Dolly Parton on CBS. She rang in the new year performing with Lainey Wilson on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live, and hit the road with acts like The Red Clay Strays, Gary Clark Jr., Slash, and The Roots.

Her highly praised debut album, Wine On Venus, produced by John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, dropped in August 2024 to glowing reviews and has helped cement her status as a powerhouse of both musicianship and songwriting.

Bowers also made waves headlining sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Japan, and lighting up the stage at major festivals like Bourbon & Beyond, Telluride Blues & Brews, Bottlerock, Pilgrimage, Sea.Hear.Now, and Nashville’s own “Let Freedom Sing” 4th of July concert.

She was recently named Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, made her Grand Ole Opry debut on her 18th birthday, and was appointed a U.S. Global Music Ambassador through the U.S. Department of State and YouTube’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative—a rare and prestigious recognition.

Offstage, Bowers has shown a commitment to giving back. Her second annual “Grace Bowers & Friends” benefit show raised $30,000, with $15,000 donated to MusiCares®, further proving that her heart is just as big as her talent.

Now, with IMG Models behind her, Grace Bowers is poised to make her mark far beyond the stage. Whether shredding at a festival, taking over late-night TV, or stepping in front of the camera for a major fashion campaign.

