Bernie Leadon To Release First New Music In Decades

After more than two decades since his last solo release and nearly a decade away from the stage, legendary singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bernie Leadon is officially back. Best known as a founding member of the Eagles, Leadon is set to debut new music and perform live for the first time since the iconic “History of the Eagles” tour wrapped in 2015.

His new single, “Too Many Memories,” arrives July 18—marking his first solo release in 21 years. The track is a poignant reflection on a life steeped in musical legacy and personal growth, and comes after a lengthy creative hiatus that saw Leadon focusing on family life and his farm in Middle Tennessee.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer’s reemergence was sparked during the Eagles’ 2013-2015 reunion tour, which brought him back onstage with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit. The tour not only mended old wounds but reignited his passion for creating. Determined to do things on his own terms, Leadon built a state-of-the-art analog studio and began collaborating with famed producer Glyn Johns—a creative partnership that now bears fruit with “Too Many Memories.”

To celebrate his return, Leadon will perform live on September 12 as part of AMERICANAFEST, which takes place September 9–13 in Nashville. The show will be his first public performance in nine years and promises to be a highlight of this year’s festival.

Festival passes for AMERICANAFEST are on sale now, with individual tickets to Leadon’s performance available in the coming weeks. GET TICKETS HERE.

