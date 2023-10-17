Olivia Lane Signs With BEC Recordings

Singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Olivia Lane has signed to BEC Recordings, rounding out her music focused team which includes GOA Music for booking, and First Company management’s Kacie Meyer.

Having been added to the SiriusXM The Message team of hosts, alongside industry vet Al Skop, earlier this year, Lane is prepping for the release of new music in 2024.

“Back in 2020 the Lord whispered to my heart to ‘make the music’ and that He would handle the rest,” says Lane. “Today I stand amazed at the team the Lord has placed in my path. I’m thrilled to be joining the BEC family as I truly feel they honor where I’ve come from as an independent artist and see the vision for where I need to grow. I can’t wait to see what else the Lord has in store!”

Brandon Ebel, President and Founder of BEC Recordings, says, “I first learned of Olivia Lane when my friend and colleague Jessie Reeves (of the band KingsPorch) co-wrote her song ‘Woman at the Well.’ I immediately connected with the song’s memorable sound and was moved by Olivia’s deeply felt lyrics. My team and I are honored to partner with Olivia and are looking forward to releasing the next chapter of her very special music.”

Lane, who documented her transformation from a non-believer to a faithful follower — or, as she calls it, “from atheist to amen” — in viral TikTok videos, joined SiriusXM’s Contemporary Christian channel, The Message (Ch. 63), as host of a new morning show in July. The Olivia Lane Show airs every weekday from 6am–12pm ET, where she shares faith, hope, and music, along with stories of encouragement.

“I can’t wait to share more about my new music, how it’s been led completely by the Lord and getting on the road to meet everyone in person. I am so grateful for this journey,” Lane says.