Sam Hunt Announces “Outskirts” Tour With Nashville Stop

Five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Sam Hunt announced his Outskirts Tour 2024 today. Hunt plans to make a stop at the Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville. Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM local time. GET TICKETS HERE. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

“I can’t believe this is the third year we get to go out with Sam,” said Lily Rose. “His influence has not only guided my decision to move to Nashville but he also made me feel like there was a space in Country music for me sonically. We’ve now become such great friends with his whole entire team and they are the kindest and best in the business. We’re stoked to go back out with him.”

The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item, a specially designed tour poster, and more.

List to “Outskirts” above.