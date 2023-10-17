Cody Johnson Reveals Track Listing For “Leather”

Cody Johnson has revealed the track listing for his upcoming album Leather, set for release on November 3. The 12-song album features two guest acts, Brooks & Dunn on “Long Live Country Music” and Jelly Roll on “Whiskey Bent.” Leather was produced by Trent Willmon and is available for pre-order now!

Cody recently told Billboard, “People appreciate authenticity, whether it’s me being a cowboy and singing something that reminds people of ‘90s country stuff they grew up on, or someone like the Zach Bryans and guys that are more like what probably is considered Americana, or Jelly Roll, who is completely the opposite of me, musically,” Johnson says. “But authenticity is the common thread.” As for the album’s cover art, Johnson said this is how it came about, “I was working at the ranch that day, so I told my photographer Chris Douglas to come over.” “That’s blood and hair in that picture from castrating bulls and giving them shots that day. We didn’t stage any of that. We got started at 5:00 a.m. and worked all day and he ended up getting some incredible photos while we were working.”

Cody also released an additional song off the album today, “That’s Texas,” written by Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, and Wyatt McCubbin. Watch and listen to the lyric video above.

Leather Track Listing:

“Work Boots” (Jason Afable, Brett Beavers, Canaan Smith)

“Double Down” (Jeff Hyde, Adam James, Clint Daniels)

“Watching My Old Flame” (Kat Higgins, Wynn Varble, Clint Daniels)

“That’s Texas” (Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin)

“Dirt Cheap” (Josh Phillips)

“Jesus Loves You” (Mark Holman, Chase McGill, Michael Hardy)

“Whiskey Bent” (feat. Jelly Roll) (Adam James, Mikey Reaves, Rocky Block)

“Leather” (Ian Munsick, Rivers Rutherford, Jeremy Spillman)

“People In The Back” (Devin Dawson, Austin Taylor Smith, Mark Trussell)

“Long Live Country Music” (feat. Brooks & Dunn) (Phil O’Donnell, Wade Kirby, Trent Willmon)

“The Painter” (Kat Higgins, Benjy Davis, Ryan Larkins)

“Make Me A Mop” (Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Alan Shamblin)