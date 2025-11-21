Old Crow Medicine Show Rings in the Holidays with First-Ever Christmas Album

Nashville favorites and two-time Grammy winners Old Crow Medicine Show are ushering in a brand new tradition this season with the release of their first holiday album, OCMS XMAS, out today via Hartland Records.

To celebrate the release, the band shared a charming visualizer for their rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” featuring throwback snapshots of band members from holidays past. It’s equal parts nostalgic and playful — a perfect match for the legendary Burl Ives classic. (watch above)

Frontman Ketch Secor says the track is a perfect fit – “Burl Ive’s woulda liked OCMS. I think we’re cut of the same material. Both a little out of left field but happy to come to the plate swinging. This is my favorite classic Christmas song.”

OCMS XMAS features just two covers and 11 brand-new originals, making it a rare treat among holiday releases. From spirited stompers to heartfelt winter ballads, the album gives Christmas music a roots revival wrapped in fiddle bows and banjo jangle.

Fans hitting indie record shops on Record Store Day Black Friday can snag an exclusive limited-edition 7” bundled with the vinyl album, featuring two tracks not available for streaming: “Christmas In The Trenches” and “San Francisco Christmas,” the latter featuring The Secret Sisters.

The release caps a remarkable stretch for Old Crow Medicine Show, who marked their 25th anniversary with the Grammy-nominated Jubilee in 2023, performed a celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and reissued their landmark debut O.C.M.S. on vinyl. Secor also made headlines this year with his first solo project, Story The Crow Told Me, and stepped in as host of Tennessee’s long-running TV staple, Tennessee Crossroads, while his documentary Louder Than Gunspremiered at the Nashville Film Festival.

The holiday spirit doesn’t stop with the album — Old Crow Medicine Show kicks off their “Holiday Hootenanny” tour next month, beginning with an in-store appearance and signing at Grimey’s on December 2. The band will then ring in 2026 the Nashville way, returning once again to The Ryman Auditorium for their beloved New Year’s Eve shows on December 30–31.