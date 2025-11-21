Mercury is Coming To Hop Springs In Murfreesboro

On The Record will take place on December 1st at 7 PM at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro, presented by MTSU’s live concert planning class in the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment. The night features Mercury headlining with special guests The Band Light and Budge. Tickets are $15 GA and available online.

On The Record is a student-produced concert that connects the university with the broader Middle Tennessee music scene. The class chose this title for the show as it reflects the idea of making something official, public, and lasting. The event highlights local artistry, strengthens community ties, and gives students hands-on experience in planning and producing live music events.

Mercury (the project of Maddie Kerr) crafts emotionally charged indie-rock that blends raw vulnerability with explosive, cathartic soundscapes. After recording in Asheville with Alex Farrar, Kerr’s songwriting has evolved into a powerful force—intimate, fiery, and anchored by a commanding voice. Recently signed to Big Loud Rock and having toured with Colony House and Flipturn, Mercury continues to rise quickly within the indie-rock world.

The Band Light, a Nashville-based pop-rock group, brings dynamic energy and standout musicianship shaped by their theatrical roots. Their captivating live performances have earned them appearances at Penn State’s THON arena show, SuperGirl Surf Pro, BMI showcases, and tour dates with Quarters of Change and New Hope Club. Their blend of charisma and rock ‘ n ‘ roll edge has fueled a fast-growing, passionate fanbase.

Budge, an indie-rock band from Nashville with members currently attending MTSU, explores themes of heartbreak, healing, and authenticity through their honest and melodic songwriting. With two EPs—hrtstrngs and All Okay—they’ve become a staple in the local music scene, performing, writing, and touring since 2021.

More information can be found at ontherecordmtsu.com or @ontherecord_mtsu on Instagram, and tickets can be purchased through the official TicketWeb link. Current sponsors include Ryman, Mainstead Century Farms, and Jack’s Guitarchelogy.

–Sidney Roberts

MTSU Music Business Major, Minor in Mass Comm (PR Specialty)