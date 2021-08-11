Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 10th Opry Anniversary

Grand Ole Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys, who celebrated their 10th Opry anniversary Saturday night, joined Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green, and Justin Moore for a Grand Ole Prix show, hosted by Opry announcer Bill Cody, following the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville last night. Moore joined the Oaks on stage for the Oaks’ favorite “Elvira.” The Opry performance closed out the three-day event.

Sunday night’s performances were also live-streamed on Circle Network’s social channels, hosted by Natalie Stovall, a member of Runaway June and a Circle TV personality.

The Country Music Hall of Fame members shared the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Saturday evening with fellow Opry members Ricky Skaggs, Chris Young, and more. The special performances aired on Opry Live on Circle TV.

The Oak Ridge Boys, made up of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, were invited to become Opry members by the legendary Jimmy Dickens in 2011 in one of the Opry’s more memorable member invitations. Dickens surprised the group by walking on stage dressed as a 4’11” William Lee Golden, including long beard and sunglasses. Dickens returned on August 6, 2011, to officially induct The Oak Ridge Boys into the Opry family.