WATCH: Brian Kelley’s Cinematic “Boat Names”

Brian Kelley’s cinematic “Boat Names” music video just premiered. ‘Boat Names’ is my favorite song on the album (SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND) and the very first one I wrote for it,” shares Kelley. “It’s the anchor and guiding light for this project. And it’s a love song and dedication to my love, Brittney.”

Directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf and produced by Lighthouse Films and Free To Be a Filmmaker Entertainment, the 9-minute mini-movie was inspired by the beautiful real-life love story of Kelley and his wife Brittney. With passion rising like the tide and lost-in-the-sunset-style footage, the full-length clip was filmed on the Kelleys’ “Brittney Marie” boat off the coast of Miramar Beach, FL, capturing an innocent childhood meet-cute that lasts in a forever kind of love.

Best known as the Florida half of the duo Florida Georgia Line, Ormond Beach-native Brian Kelley is now embarking on a sandy solo adventure. Co-writing and co-producing the project alongside Corey Crowder for an elevated version of his typical party-ready FGL energy, the set matches Kelley’s anything-goes ethos with a new sunshine-Country strut, as a partnership between Warner Music Nashville and Kelley’s Nashville South Records, Inc.