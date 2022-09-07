Nominees For The 56th Annual CMA Awards Announced

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” with first-time nominee Lainey Wilson topping the list at six nominations. Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, each with five nominations. Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each. Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland, and Carrie Underwood secure three nominations apiece. Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Lambert, Stapleton, Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. Don’t miss “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.
First-time CMA Awards nominees include BRELAND, Alexa Campbell, Jack Clarke, Dan Grech-Marguerat, Jacob Davis, Dustin Haney, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Jason Lehning, Blake Lively, Chip Matthews, Parker McCollum, Michael Monaco, Jason Nix, Mikey Reaves, Harper Smith, Trent Willmon, and Wilson.
“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November.”
“THE 56th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Buy Dirt”
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand In My Boots”
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things A Man Oughta Know”
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave”
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson