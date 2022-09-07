Nominees For The 56th Annual CMA Awards Announced

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” with first-time nominee Lainey Wilson topping the list at six nominations. Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, each with five nominations. Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each. Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland, and Carrie Underwood secure three nominations apiece. Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Lambert, Stapleton, Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. Don’t miss “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include BRELAND, Alexa Campbell, Jack Clarke, Dan Grech-Marguerat, Jacob Davis, Dustin Haney, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Jason Lehning, Blake Lively, Chip Matthews, Parker McCollum, Michael Monaco, Jason Nix, Mikey Reaves, Harper Smith, Trent Willmon, and Wilson.

“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November.”

“THE 56th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson