Charley Crockett Announces Fall Tour

Today, Charley Crockett announces his Fall 2022 U.S. tour. The coast-to-coast tour will have Crockett playing some of the largest venues of his career to date, including the Ryman Auditorium here in Nashville. Crockett’s latest album, The Man From Waco, is out this Friday, and lead single “I’m Just A Clown” continues to find success at both Triple A and Americana radio. “I’m Just A Clown” jumps nine spots on the Billboard/BDS Triple A National Airplay chart and enters the top 25 at #23, while also moving into the top 15 on the Billboard/BDS Triple A Indicator chart. The song also holds the #1 spot at Americana radio for a third straight week.

Produced by Bruce Robison (Crockett’s manager and an acclaimed artist/songwriter in his own right), The Man from Waco took shape from a series of fast-and-loose sessions at Robison’s studio in Lockhart, Texas. Recorded live to tape, The Man from Waco marks the first time Crockett’s longtime band The Blue Drifters have joined him in the studio from start to finish. Thanks to their relentless touring over the years, Crockett and his bandmates have developed a potent and palpable chemistry, infusing every track with equal parts razor-sharp precision and unbridled energy. “Most of these songs were cut in a few takes,” Crockett says. “There was a looseness that led to a lot of inspired performances that felt good right away.” Also featuring The Greyhounds’ Anthony Farrell (a multi-instrumentalist whom Crockett calls “the record’s secret weapon”), The Man from Waco ultimately bears a lush and timeless sound that endlessly spotlights the singular character of his songwriting.

In addition to the upcoming fall tour, Crockett will open for Willie Nelson at Central Park SummerStage on September 20th. Four days later he will make his Farm Aid debut at the 2022 edition in Raleigh, NC.