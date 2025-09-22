Niko Moon Releases American Palm Deluxe Album

Niko Moon is keeping the summer good-time vibes alive with the surprise release of AMERICAN PALM Deluxe, out now via EMPIRE. The expanded edition of what many fans have dubbed the album of the summer adds two new tracks, including the breezy and uplifting “BREATHE.”

The deluxe follows the success of standout singles like “King of the Island,” “Sandcastles,” “Boat Song,” and “I Love This Beach,” which have collectively racked up more than 21 million streams and counting.

Moon celebrated the release earlier this week with a performance of “Boat Song” on Live with Kelly and Mark, where hosts hinted at new music on the horizon before introducing him as one of the most popular voices in country right now.

On the new track “BREATHE,” Moon shares: “‘BREATHE’ is all about that place where you can take a deep breath and let your worries drift away. I find peace when I’m by the water. I wrote this song to be a mantra of positive self-talk and a celebration of the coast.”

The song’s accompanying video captures Moon in his element — unwinding by the water, fully in vacation mode — offering fans a visual extension of the album’s “mental vacation” ethos.

Reflecting on the project, Moon explained: “With this album, I wanted to create a world people could escape into. AMERICAN PALM is my version of paradise, built on love, peace, and a deep breath of ocean air. It’s about slowing down, soaking up the moment, and finding joy in the simple things that make life feel full.”

The release comes as Moon continues his busy year on the road with his own headlining AMERICAN PALM TOUR. He’s already taken stages at Stagecoach, joined tours with Russell Dickerson and Michael Franti, and launched his first-ever GOOD TIME CHARLESTON event. Fans in Nashville will remember his standout set at this year’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration downtown.

With AMERICAN PALM Deluxe, Niko Moon proves that summertime doesn’t have to end — at least not in his world of sun, sand, and songs built to make you feel good.

