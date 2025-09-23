Gary Brewer Signs With Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has officially signed acclaimed Bluegrass and Roots music veteran Gary Brewer, marking the next chapter in his storied career. The Kentucky native, along with his world-class band The Kentucky Ramblers, will release a brand-new studio album in 2026, with the project’s lead single arriving later this year.

“I am honored and glad to partner with Pinecastle for the release of my new project,” shares Brewer. “It will feature all new original material I’ve written celebrating my 46th year in the music business. All in rambler fashion!”

Brewer has been a towering figure in American Roots music for more than four decades. A fifth-generation musician, he formed Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers in 1980 at just 14 years old, carrying on a family legacy that traces back to his great-grandfather, Finley J. Brewer Sr., who performed with the original Carter Family.

Widely recognized as a “guitarist’s guitarist,” Brewer has made multiple guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, toured all 50 states and 18 countries, and collaborated with icons including Bill Monroe, Josh Graves, Larry Sparks, and many more. His influence stretches beyond Bluegrass, with songs and recordings that have resonated across genres. Today, that legacy continues through his sons Wayne Brewer and Mason Brewer, who carry forward the family tradition as part of The Kentucky Ramblers.

The band’s last full-length studio album, 40th Anniversary Celebration, became a major success, spending 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart and an impressive 72 weeks in the Top Five. The project even crossed into Billboard’s all-genre rankings, a rare feat for a Bluegrass release. In 2023, Brewer showcased his instrumental prowess with House of Axes, a guitar-driven project that also highlighted his extensive vintage guitar collection.

“Gary Brewer has spent his life making great music and keeping Bluegrass moving forward while staying true to its roots,” said Ethan Burkhardt, CEO of Pinecastle Records. “He’s someone who has inspired fans and musicians for decades. We’re excited to have him join our label, and can’t wait to share his new music with everyone.”

