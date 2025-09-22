Nashville Mourns The Loss HOF Songwriter Brett James

The songwriting community is mourning the loss of Brett James, the Grammy-winning writer behind dozens of country hits, who died Thursday (Sept. 18) in a small plane crash near Franklin, North Carolina. He was 57.

According to authorities, the aircraft—a Cirrus SR22T registered under his legal name, Brett James Cornelius—departed from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville and crashed in a wooded area near Macon County. Also on board were two others, identified as Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson; there were no survivors.

James had a storied career spanning decades. A two-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year (2006, 2010), he had also served on the boards of the CMA and the Nashville Songwriters Association International. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

His songwriting credits included Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” (which earned him a Grammy), “Cowboy Casanova,” Kenny Chesney’s “When the Sun Goes Down” (feat. Uncle Kracker), “Out Last Night,” Jessica Andrews’ “Who I Am,” Rodney Atkins’ “It’s America,” Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Nights,” Chris Young’s “The Man I Want to Be,” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Bottoms Up.”

In addition to his chart successes and hundreds of song cuts (over 500), James was admired for his generosity, mentorship, and dedication to songwriting craft. His impact on Nashville, and on country music more broadly, is profound. Fellow musicians and fans alike have shared tributes remembering his kindness, faith, and the songs that served as both solace and celebration for so many.

As investigations continue into the cause of the crash by the FAA and NTSB, Nashville is left reflecting on a legacy built one song at a time—one that resonated across generations and genres.

