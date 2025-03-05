NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL: Iron Hills Country Music Festival

Road trip! This fall, the Iron Hills Country Music Festival will make its grand debut at the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark, bringing an all-star lineup to downtown Birmingham on October 11-12, 2025.

As Birmingham’s first-ever country music festival, Iron Hills is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend, blending the best of modern country, rising stars, and legendary artists across two dynamic stages. Fans can expect top-tier performances, local flavors, and a concert experience that embodies true Southern hospitality.

The Lineup: A Perfect Mix of Country’s Biggest Names & Rising Talent

The inaugural Iron Hills Country Music Festival boasts an impressive lineup, featuring headliners Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen and Turnpike Troubadours alongside an exciting mix of established stars and up-and-coming artists, including:

Saturday, October 11:

🎵 Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen (Headliner)

🎵 Chase Rice

🎵 Jo Dee Messina

🎵 Dylan Marlowe

🎵 Eli Young Band

🎵 Conner Smith

🎵 Chayce Beckham

🎵 Kashus Culpepper

🎵 American Aquarium

🎵 Channing Wilson

🎵 Tiera Kennedy

Sunday, October 12:

🎵 Turnpike Troubadours (Headliner)

🎵 Travis Tritt

🎵 Midland

🎵 TBA

🎵 Mountain Grass Unit

🎵 Drew Baldridge

🎵 TBA

🎵 Maggie Rose

🎵 Matt Stell

🎵 Dan Spencer

🎵 Smokeshow Rodeo

With additional artists yet to be announced, Iron Hills promises an incredible weekend of authentic country music, storytelling, and high-energy performances.

A Venue Steeped in History

Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark provides the perfect setting for Iron Hills. Once a symbol of Birmingham’s industrial might, this historic site now transforms into the ultimate backdrop for a festival that celebrates country music’s deep roots and evolving future.

Tickets & More Info

Tickets for the Iron Hills Country Music Festival will be available soon! Stay tuned to Nashville.com for ticket sales and additional lineup announcements.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!