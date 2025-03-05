BRELAND & Friends Benefit Concert Set For April 22nd

For the fourth consecutive year, BRELAND is bringing his BRELAND & Friends benefit concert back to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on April 22, 2025. GET TICKETS HERE! This star-studded event will once again raise funds for Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through the Oasis Center, continuing its tradition of blending music and philanthropy for an unforgettable night.

This year’s lineup promises an exciting mix of talent, including Jordan Davis, Graham Barham, Grace Bowers, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Jonathan McReynolds, Adrien Nuñez, Reyna Roberts, and more surprise guests. Previous years have delivered unexpected cameos from Hailey Whitters, Nelly, and Tanner Adell, keeping fans on their toes for what’s to come in 2025.

Since its inception, BRELAND & Friends has quickly become one of Nashville’s premier charity concerts, drawing some of the biggest names across genres. The event has previously welcomed Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Avery Anna, and more, raising over $440,000 to date. Last year alone, the event brought in over $140,000 for the Oasis Center, and 2025 is set to build on that success with more surprise collaborations and high-energy performances.

