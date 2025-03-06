New Biopic To Chronicle The Life of Randy Travis

The story of country music legend Randy Travis is heading to the big screen in the upcoming biopic “Forever and Ever, Amen.” The film is being developed by Eric Groth (producer of Wildcat starring Ethan Hawke) and writer/director Andrew Hyatt (Paul, Apostle of Christ) of Sacred Arthouse, alongside Zach Dasher and Korie Robertson of Tread Lively, the team behind the record-breaking film The Blind and the forthcoming Duck Dynasty: The Revival series. Travis and his wife, Mary Travis, will serve as executive producers, joined by country music star Clay Walker, who will also portray Travis during his 40s and 50s.

Casting for the film is currently underway, led by Anne McCarthy, Kellie Roy, and Morgan Robbins of Engine Casting. The role of Randy Travis will be played by three different actors representing different stages of his life. In addition to Walker’s portrayal of Travis in later years, casting is actively searching for young actors to portray Travis at ages 9-12 and 20-30, offering a unique opportunity for fresh talent to step into the spotlight.

“We’ve been approached many times through the years about doing a movie… but the timing or team has never felt quite as good as it feels right now,” Travis shared. “With Clay on our side, and the creative direction he and the producers have, I feel good about telling my story through this medium.”

Walker echoed that sentiment, saying, “Randy Travis is the voice of a generation and one of the greatest country singers of all time. I am truly honored to be a part of this project, and I can’t believe I get to play one of my heroes.”

Few artists have shaped modern country music like Randy Travis. His arrival in the 1980s helped define the “new country” movement that exploded in the following decade. A Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Travis boasts 23 #1 hits, 7 Grammy Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 5 CMA Awards. The film takes its name from his iconic 1987 hit, which won CMA Single and Album of the Year and has since been certified quintuple platinum.

The film’s official announcement took place on March 5 at the Grand Ole Opry, where Clay Walker, Collin Raye, Lady A, James Dupré, and more gathered to celebrate Travis’ legacy. The emotional evening opened with James Dupré, a longtime friend and mentee of Travis, performing “Where That Came From”—a special moment that featured Travis’ own vocals, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

Walker closed out the night by performing Travis’ classic “I Told You So” before welcoming Travis and his wife, Mary, to the stage to formally announce the film. The evening ended on a poignant note with Walker leading the audience in “Forever and Ever, Amen”—culminating in a heartfelt “amen” from Travis himself.

Stay tuned for more details as “Forever and Ever, Amen” comes to life, honoring the man whose music has left an indelible mark on country music history.

