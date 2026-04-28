Billboard Country Live Returns to Category 10

Billboard is bringing the party back to Music City. The global music authority announced it will return to Category 10 this summer for Billboard Country Live, a multi-day celebration set for June 4–5 highlighting some of country music’s biggest stars, rising talent, and influential industry voices.

The week’s festivities will kick off June 3 with an exclusive rooftop event at Category 10 honoring Billboard’s Country Power Players — a high-profile gathering recognizing the executives, artists, and tastemakers shaping the future of the genre.

Live music takes center stage beginning June 4, when reigning CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year, The Red Clay Strays, headline a showcase concert. The momentum continues June 5 with a featured performance from breakout country artist Tucker Wetmore, one of the genre’s fastest-rising newcomers. Both nights will also include a lineup of buzzworthy acts and special surprise guests, with additional performers to be announced.

The showcase-style concerts will be held inside Category 10, offering fans an immersive live music experience in one of Nashville’s most dynamic venues. All shows are free and open to the public with advance RSVP available at live.billboard.com/country.

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