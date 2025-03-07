LISTEN: Kelsea Ballerini’s “Future Tripping”

Kelsea Ballerini is giving fans even more to love with the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed 2024 album, PATTERNS. Out now via Black River, PATTERNS (DELUXE) introduces five brand-new songs, including the infectious and polished “Future Tripping”,(listen above) which she debuted live during a February 26 performance in Fort Worth, Texas.

The introspective “Future Tripping” captures the unease that comes with looking ahead, as Ballerini delivers poignant lines over shimmering guitar and crisp programmed beats: “I don’t want to impose / Some things we’re not supposed to know yet / But my head won’t stop.” The expanded 20-track edition also features the heartfelt acoustic ballad “To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak”, the moody and electric “Put It To Bed”, the shape-shifting “Cut Me Up”, and the reflective “Hindsight Is Happiness.”

The deluxe release builds on the success of Ballerini’s fifth studio album, which Billboard hailed as her “most moving collection of songs to date.” Entirely co-written with female songwriters, PATTERNS debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and marked her first No. 1 album on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

With PATTERNS (DELUXE), Ballerini continues her unstoppable momentum into 2025. Her KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR 2025 has been a nationwide arena spectacle, while her recent addition as a Coach on Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice has made her an instant fan favorite.

Since making history with her 2015 debut album The First Time—which made her the first female country artist to score three consecutive No. 1 singles from a debut album—Ballerini has consistently dominated the genre. That breakout success earned her a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, and she’s only climbed higher with five more chart-topping albums, including Unapologetically (2017), Kelsea (2020), SUBJECT TO CHANGE (2022), and the deeply personal Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (2023), which catapulted her onto Saturday Night Live and the cover of TIME Magazine.

A four-time GRAMMY nominee, Ballerini’s latest recognition comes from her Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for “Cowboys Cry Too”, her collaboration with Noah Kahan, which continues to climb the Country radio charts.

PATTERNS (DELUXE) Tracklist:

“Patterns”

“Sorry Mom”

“Baggage”

“First Rodeo”

“Nothing Really Matters”

“How Much Do You Love Me”

“Two Things”

“We Broke Up”

“WAIT!”

“Beg For Your Love”

“Deep”

“Cowboys Cry Too” (with Noah Kahan)

“I Would, Would You”

“This Time Last Year”

“Did You Make It Home?” (outro)

“To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak”

“Future Tripping”

“Put It To Bed”

“Cut Me Up”

“Hindsight Is Happiness”

