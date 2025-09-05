NEEDTOBREATHE Teams Up with The Red Clay Strays on “Momma Loves Me”

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rockers NEEDTOBREATHE today released their brand-new track, “Momma Loves Me,” featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. The song, written by NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart and produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, is available now on all streaming platforms. (listen above)

“Momma Loves Me” seamlessly fuses the two bands’ signature sounds into a heartfelt reflection on hope, resilience, and the power of connection. Fans can also catch a behind-the-scenes look at the collaboration in a new documentary which premiered this week, chronicling the making of the song at Cobb’s studio in Savannah. (watch below)

Rinehart recruited The Red Clay Strays for the collaboration after connecting with their authenticity and shared Southern roots. Frontman Brandon Coleman recalls hearing the demo backstage in Brooklyn: “As soon as I heard the chorus, I was like, ‘Yes, we’ve got to do this.’” Their voices intertwine on the moving refrain: “Momma loves me, I’m still born again.”

Cobb reflects on the session: “Working with NEEDTOBREATHE and The Red Clay Strays on ‘Momma Loves Me’ was incredibly powerful. It was a pleasure to hear the raw power and truth in every word sung—it’s a record that gives you hope.”

The track offers a glimpse into new music to come from NEEDTOBREATHE, signaling another exciting chapter in the band’s career. With five No. 1 albums, more than three billion streams, and a reputation for selling out arenas worldwide, the group continues to evolve while staying true to the spirit that has defined their two-decade journey.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!