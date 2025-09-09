Megan Moroney Makes History at the VMAs

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records star Megan Moroney made history last night in New York, taking home the first-ever Best Country award at the MTV Video Music Awards for her PLATINUM-certified No. 1 hit “Am I Okay?”

The win comes as Moroney celebrates six nominations at the upcoming 59th Annual CMA Awards, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for Am I Okay?, plus Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year with Kenny Chesney.

Moroney also took the Extended Play Stage at the VMAs, delivering a buzzworthy performance of her new hit “6 Months Later,” now climbing the charts after debuting on the Billboard Hot 100. She dazzled on the red carpet as well, landing on Best Dressed lists from Harper’s BAZAAR, Glamour, Billboard, and more.

The Georgia native continues to soar with her AM I OKAY? TOUR, which has already included sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, The Pinnacle in Nashville, and a record-breaking crowd of 20,400 fans at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Upcoming stops include Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sept. 30) and a three-night run at Dallas’ Texas Trust CU Theatre (Oct. 10–12).

Fans can catch Moroney at the CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 19 on ABC.

