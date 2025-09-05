WATCH: Jake & Shelby Release New Single “Fragile”

Today, Nashville-based pop duo Jake & Shelby unveiled their new single “Fragile” along with its accompanying music video. The track is featured on their forthcoming debut studio album, Learning To Love, set for release October 10 via EMPIRE. (watch above)

To celebrate the release, Jake & Shelby will hit the road for a string of shows beginning October 8 in Atlanta, with a hometown album release show in Nashville on October 12, and a final stop in Los Angeles on October 17.

Shelby shares that the song holds deep personal meaning: “I had just gone through some big life changes and was so tired of feeling fragile. Writing this song helped me process where that feeling came from—whether it was my own doing or from experiences others put me through. Recording it felt magical, and it opened the door for so much of the sound on this album.”

The new single follows recent releases “Shut Up and Kiss Me,” “You Don’t Know,” and “Loophole,” each helping set the tone for Learning To Love. Produced alongside Josh Ronen (Kelly Clarkson, Erin Kinsey) and Micah Tawlks (COIN, The Brook & The Bluff), the album expands Jake & Shelby’s palette with shadowy beats, inventive guitar textures, haunting piano, and Shelby’s jazz-tinged vocals.

