Luke Combs’ Debuts, “I Ain’t No Cowboy”

Luke Combs has released his brand-new song “I Ain’t No Cowboy,” the latest preview of his highly anticipated upcoming album The Way I Am, arriving March 20 via Sony Music Nashville.

The track was written by Combs alongside fellow country standout Cody Johnson and songwriter/musician Jake Mears. According to Combs, the song came together in an unlikely place while touring overseas.

“We were on tour in Australia with Cody Johnson and had planned to get together while we were there,” Combs shared. “I had this cowboy idea for a song, and ironically he’d started writing something really similar that same day. We ended up finding time to write and finished ‘I Ain’t No Cowboy’ with his guitar player Jake Mears, and I even got to play it at one of the shows Down Under. The fans really seemed to love it, so I’m excited they get to hear it a week before the full album comes out.”

“I Ain’t No Cowboy” is the newest track unveiled from The Way I Am, a 22-song project produced by Combs alongside longtime collaborators Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews. The album further showcases Combs’ powerful voice and heartfelt storytelling, balancing emotional vulnerability with the arena-sized energy fans have come to expect.

The record also features a collaboration with bluegrass and country legend Alison Krauss and includes previously released songs such as “Be By You,” “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away,” and “Back in the Saddle.” Across the project, Combs digs deeper into life behind the spotlight, touching on themes of family, self-doubt, career pressures, and finding clarity in what matters most.

In support of the new music, Combs will launch his massive My Kinda Saturday Night Tour next weekend, with a run of sold-out stadium shows across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Highlights include three nights at Wembley Stadiumin London—making him the first country artist to sell out multiple shows at the venue—along with dates at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Slane Castle, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Notre Dame Stadium, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Ohio Stadium, Accor Arena in Paris, and Ullevi in Gothenburg among others.

The upcoming album adds to what has already been a groundbreaking run for Combs. Last year, he made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and Lollapalooza, while also topping the bill at major festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

He also became the first country artist with two songs surpassing one billion streams on Spotify, the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond, and recently extended his record for the most consecutive No. 1 singles at country radio with his 20th chart-topper, “Back in the Saddle.”