Lauren Watkins Announces Her Second Full-Length Album

Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters artist Lauren Watkins is gearing up to release her second full-length album, In A Perfect World, on October 10. The 10-track collection finds the rising songstress balancing the fast-paced life of arena tours with the grounding simplicity of building a home with her husband. Fans will get one more preview before release day with the John Morgan collaboration “Slippery Slope,” arriving September 19.

“I am so beyond proud of this music,” shares Watkins. “I’ve lived so much life in the past couple years, from playing shows all over the world and spending half of my time on the road, to building a sweet little life in a farmhouse with my husband. It’s made me appreciate so many parts of all of it. I’ve started embracing the simple things just as much as the chaos. And that’s what inspired these 10 songs. It paints a good picture of what my world looks like these days, but I really hope people can see their own world within it too.”

The album follows a whirlwind year for Watkins, who has toured alongside Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Zach Top, and soon Lainey Wilson. Along the way, she’s earned Billboard acclaim, early critical praise, and marked a career milestone with her Grand Ole Opry debut.

Produced by CMA and ACM Award winner (and husband) Will Bundy, with additional co-production from Joey Moi, the project showcases Watkins’ evolving artistry. All 10 tracks were co-written by Watkins, with contributions from top Nashville hitmakers including Trannie Anderson, Rodney Clawson, Natalie Hemby, Mark Trussell, and more. Early standouts already released include the fiery “Lose My Cool,” the heartfelt “Average Joe & Plain Jane,” the gritty anthem “I’ll Get Through It,” and the wistful “Marlboro Man.”

Watkins first turned heads with her 2024 debut The Heartbroken Record, named one of Stereogum’s Top Country Albums of 2024, solidifying her place as one of country’s most exciting new voices. With In A Perfect World, she leans even further into her sharp storytelling and raw, heartfelt perspective.

To celebrate the release, Watkins will join Lainey Wilson’s The Whirlwind Tour, taking the stage at Madison Square Garden on October 10, before hitting the road this fall with Kameron Marlowe’s Seventeen Tour.

