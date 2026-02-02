Larkin Poe & Gov’t Mule Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Larkin Poe the award-winning, Nashville based sister duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell will team up with Gov’t Mule for a co-headlining U.S. tour that includes an April 22 stop at Nashville, TN’s The Pinnacle, before wrapping the run in Music City. The tour kicks off April 14 at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater and spans select dates across the country.

Tickets for the Nashville show and all tour dates go on sale to the general public Friday, February 6 at noon, following a series of artist and local presales earlier in the week.

The tour arrives on the heels of a banner year for Larkin Poe, whose seventh studio album, Bloom, made a major splash across the Americana landscape. The record spent four weeks in the Top 5 on the Americana Albums chart and earned the duo a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Americana Album—their first nomination in that category and third overall.

Beyond the Gov’t Mule run, 2026 is shaping up to be another busy year on the road for the Nashville-based sisters. Upcoming appearances include Suwannee Spring Reunion in Live Oak, Florida; Savannah Music Festival; Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend; Stagecoach; Austin Blues Festival; BottleRock Napa Valley; Brazil’s Rio das Ostras Jazz & Blues Festival; All Good Now in Maryland; Telluride Bluegrass Festival; Targhee Fest in Wyoming; Levitate Music & Arts Festival in Massachusetts; and FloydFest ’26 in Virginia, with more dates still to be announced.

Released January 24 via the duo’s own Tricki-Woo Records, Bloom has earned widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, SPIN, NPR, Guitar World, Relix, No Depression, Nashville Scene, and more. The album features fan favorites “Easy Love Pt. 1,” “Little Bit,” and “Mockingbird,” all of which cracked the Top 20 at Americana radio and are accompanied by official music videos now streaming on YouTube.

