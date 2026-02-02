Trisha Yearwood Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Benefit

Music City will once again rally around a powerful cause this spring.

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced the lineup for the second annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends, set for March 22, 2026, at a new and fitting home—the historic Opry House.

Country music icon Trisha Yearwood returns as the evening’s headliner, bringing with her an all-star group of artists who will share the stage for a night of music, awareness, and fundraising. This year’s lineup includes The War and Treaty, The Band Loula, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Rissi Palmer, Lukas Nelson, Charles Kelley, and more to be announced.

“I am eager to join forces with Komen for a second year to raise awareness for breast cancer,” Yearwood shared. “I know so many people who have been impacted by this disease, and I can’t wait to once again lend my voice to Band As One Nashville and share the stage with so many other incredible artists to make an impact through music.”

The concert comes at a time when the need for awareness and funding remains urgent. According to the American Cancer Society, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. An estimated 321,910 women are expected to receive a breast cancer diagnosis in 2026. Events like Band As One Nashville play a vital role in supporting research, patient care, and lifesaving initiatives.

“This event continues to grow in reach, energy, and impact,” said Joshua Daniel, Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events at Susan G. Komen. “We’re incredibly grateful to the artists who are lending their voices and hearts to this cause. Bringing Band As One Nashville to the Opry House creates a powerful night that celebrates music while amplifying our mission.”

Sponsors for the 2026 event include Rockstar Sponsors Patricia Nash and Woodhouse Franklin, VIP Sponsor Shoals, Opening Act Sponsor Keystone Financial Resources, LLC, and Encore Media Sponsors NewsChannel 5 and WSM Radio.

Tickets for Band As One Nashville are on sale now. For more information and ticket details, click HERE.

