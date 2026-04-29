Nashville Barrel Company was built on a simple idea: great whiskey starts with great barrels. Founded in the heart of Music City, we began not as a traditional distillery, but as a single barrel house rooted in the careful evaluation of aged American whiskey.

From the beginning, our focus has been on sourcing exceptional barrels from respected distilleries across the United States and bottling only those that meet our uncompromising standards. What started as a passion for selecting premium single barrels quickly grew into a nationally recognized brand known for bold, high-proof, unfiltered rye and bourbon — and unforgettable custom barrel experiences.

The brand that started it all. Nashville Barrel Company is built on a quality over quantity philosophy — hand-selected single barrels, award-winning blends, and a deep belief that great whiskey deserves to be shared. Double Gold. Platinum. Best in Class. Found in over 30 states and three countries.

Distilled in Kentucky · Aged & Bottled in Nashville

Where the Bluegrass meets the Volunteer State. Nashtucky brings together premium Kentucky bourbon and rye from select distilleries — sourced for exceptional stock, then aged and bottled with Nashville’s signature attention to craft. The best of both worlds in every bottle.

Distilled & Aged in Kentucky · Whiskey Co.

Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. is our Kentucky home for exceptional barrel-aged spirits. Crafted and aged in the heart of bourbon country, Louisville Rickhouse represents the best of Kentucky whiskey tradition — premium stock selected with the same obsessive quality standards that built Nashville Barrel Company