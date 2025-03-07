CMT Reveals Class Of 2025, “Next Women of Country”

CMT today revealed the seven new artists named to its CMT Next Women of Country (NWOC) franchise, the brand’s celebrated effort to support and promote developing female talent.

The CMT Next Women of Country: Class of 2025 includes:

Alexandra Kay

Dasha

Kaitlin Butts

Kat Luna

Lanie Gardner

Meghan Patrick

MŌRIAH

The 2025 class was surprised by RIAA Diamond-certified singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina (NWOC class of 2014) at CMT Studios where she exclusively sat down with each of rising stars, surprising them with the exciting news and discussing the musical journeys that brought them to this moment. The interviews will air as part of the brand’s annual three-hour CMT Hot 20 Countdown special airing Saturday, March 8th and Sunday, March 9th at 9AM ET/8AM CT. Ahead of the episode, CMT will air an entire rotation of star-packed female videos and support the new class reveal on the Paramount NYC Times Square Billboard, with promos running throughout the entire week.

Over the next year, the 2025 CMT NWOC class will receive cross-brand support for their music and videos on CMT, CMT Music, PlutoTV’s ‘CMT Equal Play’ channel, flagship series CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT Digital franchises, @CMT social channels, curated Apple Music and Spotify playlists, the Paramount NYC Times Square Billboard and other cross-promotional opportunities and events within the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Network brand portfolio.

Earlier this morning, both Billboard and Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s The Highway (channel 56) exclusively revealed the much-anticipated lists of artists. Cody also spoke with new inductee Alexandra Kay about becoming part of the storied franchise.

CMT launched its “Next Women of Country” campaign in 2013 as a substantial, meaningful effort to support and expose developing female talent, both signed and unsigned, in a male-dominated format. Since its inception, the franchise has expanded to include various digital series and nationwide tours anchored by superstar acts including Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker and Maddie & Tae. The prestigious franchise recently marked its milestone 10th anniversary last year, solidifying its stature as one of the longest-running, leading female discovery platforms in country music.

The 2025 class marks a total of 132 female acts named as part of the program, including notable alumni of the franchise who have achieved both commercial and critical acclaim: Ashley McBryde, Brandy

Clark, Brittney Spencer, Brooke Eden, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Maren Morris, Megan Moroney, Mickey Guyton, Morgan Wade, Miko Marks, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy, to name a few.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!