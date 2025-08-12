My Morning Jacket To Celebrate 20 Years of Z At The Pinnacle

My Morning Jacket To Celebrate 20 Years of Z At The Pinnacle

My Morning Jacket will mark the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Z with a series of special performances on the second leg of their MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR. Fans can expect the band to perform Z in its entirety—plus other fan favorites—when they stop at The Pinnacle in Nashville on October 5.

“October 4 is the 20th anniversary of our album Z. It’s pretty wild to think about that,” frontman Jim James says. “To celebrate, we’re excited to be turning five of our shows into special Z anniversary shows, where we’ll play the album front to back.”

Released in 2005, Z earned global acclaim for its adventurous blend of rock, funk, reggae, and electronica, landing on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” The record features some of the band’s most beloved tracks, including “Wordless Chorus” and “Off the Record,” and remains a fan favorite for its genre-defying sound and hypnotic live renditions.

The tour follows the release of is, My Morning Jacket’s first full-length in more than three years. Produced by Brendan O’Brien, the new album has been praised for capturing the band’s signature blend of soaring rock anthems, textured ballads, and experimental jams.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

