Billy Strings Releases Exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Billy Strings has released his exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP today, featuring fresh renditions of “Be Your Man” (featuring Cory Henry), “Gild the Lily,” “Leaning on a Traveling Song” (featuring Jason Carter), and “Malfunction Junction” (featuring Sam Bush). The EP is available now exclusively on Apple Music in Spatial Audio. Watch the brand-new video for “Gild the Lily” above.

The sessions feature songs from Strings’ latest full-length studio album, Highway Prayers, released this past fall via Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—marking the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has topped the chart. Highway Prayers has earned widespread critical acclaim, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades,” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers [HERE].

Following Highway Prayers, Strings surprised fans with a collaborative live album, Live at the Legion, with Bryan Sutton. Recorded April 7, 2024, at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the project features 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including fresh takes on Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” and Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown.”

Known for his electrifying live performances, Strings is set for a busy fall with a string of major headlining shows—including two sold-out nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 14 and 15—alongside stops at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater (three nights), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (two nights), Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (two nights), Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, and more. He will also perform a series of intimate, sold-out shows with Sutton.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been honored with Best Bluegrass Album at both the 67th and 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, and Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022, and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards. He has also earned Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. ﻿

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!