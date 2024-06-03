My Morning Jacket Coming To Ascend Amphitheater In September

My Morning Jacket has announced four fall 2024 headline shows, with special guests S.G. Goodman (9/30 and 10/1) and Jade Bird (10/3 and 10/4). Two of those shows are right here in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on September 18th and 19th.

GET TICKETS HERE!

These headline shows are in addition to the very special co-headline tour with My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Dubbed the “Eye To Eye Tour” and produced by Live Nation, these dates will see the two acclaimed bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show. Tickets are on sale now.

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago – our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all,” said My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. “We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!”

“We are long-time lovers of My Morning Jacket, and over the years have grown a close friendship,” shares Nathaniel Rateliff. “It’s so special to become friends with musicians and peers that you admire and we’re looking forward to bringing our love for each other on the road.”

My Morning Jacket and the non–profit REVERB are partnering on these fall headlining tour dates to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis, as well as on the co-headline tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats,. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program and fan Action Village at each show, the bands will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

