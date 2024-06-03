St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Series Announces 24-hour Sale

In celebration of Global Running Day on Wednesday, June 5, the Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series will host a 24-hour sale offering the best prices of the year on race registrations, including on the 2024 edition of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is a best-in-class running series Bringing Fun to the Run® through music, entertainment, and community immersion all combining in Nashville to provide an unforgettable running tour of Music City, USA.

With a distance for everyone, runners and walkers alike can expect the best prices of the year for the 2025 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville. Rock ‘n’ Rollers interested in taking advantage of these exclusive discounts beginning June 5 at 3:00 a.m. ET can do so by visiting, HERE.

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville returns on April 26-27, 2025, for 25 Years Running in Music City, offering Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 1-mile, KiDS ROCK and Doggie Dash events. Nashville, a popular destination on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series tour welcomes global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to show a good time. Participants will experience everything that Music City has to offer for this monumental anniversary year, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations including Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, Honky Tonk Central, Nissan Stadium and much more.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is the official benefiting charity partner of the St. Jude Rock ‘n‘ Roll Running Series, including St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville and eight other Running Series. Thanks to over 1,500 St. Jude Heroes and the generous support of the Nashville community, people across the region and country are aware that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To learn more and to become a St. Jude Hero, visit www.stjude.org.

For more information on St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville, please visit HERE.

