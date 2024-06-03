Kent Blazy Releases “My Life So Far”

Hitmaker and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member, Kent Blazy announced the release of his new album, My Life So Far. List to “Thank Him Every Day” from the album above.

Recorded at the Emporium Recording Studio in Nashville, the eleven-song project honors his remarkable journey. It showcases compositions penned by Kent Blazy, except track eleven, which was co-written with Garth Brooks.

“My new record “My Life So Far” is a celebration of where I am now. This album was inspired by the death of two people who were an important part of my early 20s,” shared Kent Blazy. Writing for this album was an emotional yet fun project.”Still My Only Child” was written about my first love and giving up a normal life to chase my music and I wrote” This Song’s For You” about a friend and bandmate in my first band. a warning from a Kentucky preacher when I started playing guitar inspired the song, “The Devil’s Music,” “Feeling Alive Again” is about recovery from the loss of a loved one, and the song “Empty House” is a nod to the yardbirds.”

My Life So Far Tracklist

1) One Big Love (Kent Blazy)

2) Feeling Alive Again (Kent Blazy)

3) Thank Him Everyday (Kent Blazy)

4) Can’t Sleep With You (Kent Blazy)

5) Who Really Rescued Who (Kent Blazy)

6) This Songs For You (Kent Blazy)

7) Still My Only Child (Kent Blazy)

8) The Devil’s Music (Kent Blazy)

9) Nature Of The Beast (Kent Blazy)

10) Empty House (Kent Blazy)

11) For A Minute There (Full Demo) (Garth Brooks and Kent Blazy)

My Life So Far was mixed and engineered by Chris Utley. John Mayfield of Mayfield Mastering did mastering. Studio musicians included Lee Francis (bass), Kevin Murphy (drums), Steve Allen (guitars), Kent Blazy (guitars, vocals).

