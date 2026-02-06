Musicians Hall Of Fame & Museum Announces 2026 Inductees

Linda Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, announced today the organization’s 2026 Class of Inductees, celebrating a powerhouse group of artists and industry innovators whose influence spans decades and genres.

The 2026 class includes (listed alphabetically by first name) Dann Huff, Dolly Parton, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, John Boylan, Keith Urban, Leland Sklar, Michael McDonald, and Nicky Hopkins (posthumously).

Presenters and performers for the annual induction ceremony and concert will be announced soon.

Reflecting on the announcement, Chambers shares, “The Musicians Hall of Fame has inducted over 170 musicians, producers, engineers, and industry icons. Each new class reminds us why we do what we do—preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these legendary artists into the Musicians Hall of Fame.”

Below is a brief overview of the 2026 inductees:

Dann Huff

One of Nashville’s most influential producers and session guitarists, Huff has shaped countless hits as both a first-call musician and producer, earning multiple CMA and ACM Awards and being named Rolling Stone’s Country Producer of the Decade (2010–2020).

Dolly Parton

A global icon and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton’s legendary career spans music, film, philanthropy, and publishing, with record-breaking chart success and decades of cultural impact.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Known for their blues-driven, high-octane rock sound, the band has delivered classic anthems like “Bad to the Bone” and remains one of rock’s most enduring and electrifying live acts.

John Boylan

A Grammy-winning producer and former Epic Records executive, Boylan has overseen more than 40 million records sold and worked on landmark albums and soundtracks including Urban Cowboy and Footloose.

Keith Urban

A four-time GRAMMY winner and two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Urban is celebrated for his genre-blending sound, virtuosic musicianship, and dynamic live performances.

Leland Sklar

One of the most recorded bassists in music history, Sklar has appeared on more than 2,000 albums, collaborating with artists including James Taylor, Carole King, Phil Collins, and Jackson Browne.

Michael McDonald

A five-time GRAMMY winner, McDonald is known for his work with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, as well as a successful solo career defined by unmistakable vocals and timeless songwriting.

Nicky Hopkins (posthumous)

Widely regarded as one of rock’s most important session pianists, Hopkins contributed to recordings by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles (and all four solo members), The Who, The Kinks, and countless others.

The 2026 induction further underscores the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum’s mission to honor the artists and creators whose work shaped the soundtrack of generations.

