Opry Teams Up with George Gruhn & Martin Guitars for Limited-Edition

The Grand Ole Opry has teamed up with George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars and Martin Guitar to mark a historic milestone with the release of a limited-edition Martin HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary guitar, a handcrafted instrument honoring a century of country music’s most revered stage.

The one-of-a-kind guitar made its public debut during the Opry’s 100th Anniversary show on November 28, 2025, when Opry member Vince Gill became the first artist to ever play the commemorative instrument—bringing its sound to life on the very stage it was built to celebrate.

Designed to honor 100 years of music, storytelling, and unforgettable moments, the Martin HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary guitar reflects the deep-rooted connection between Martin instruments and the artists who helped shape country music from the Opry circle. For generations, Martin guitars have been heard by millions through the Opry’s legendary broadcasts, and this special edition stands as a tribute to that shared legacy.

Built on the foundation of Martin’s iconic HD-28, the guitar delivers the bold, balanced dreadnought tone the model is known for—featuring powerful bass, clear trebles, and rich overtones shaped by forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing and time-tested craftsmanship.

To commemorate the Opry’s centennial, Martin’s artisans added exclusive design elements found only on this model. The headplate showcases a custom WSM microphone inlay crafted in mother-of-pearl and abalone, honoring the broadcast that carried country music into homes across the nation. That commemorative theme continues along the ebony fingerboard, celebrating a century of artists and performances that defined the genre on the Opry stage.

Handcrafted with a solid spruce top, solid East Indian rosewood back and sides, bold herringbone top trim, and antique white binding, the guitar also features Martin’s Golden Era Modified Low Oval neck, offering a comfortable, player-friendly feel. Together, these details blend Martin’s storied tradition with the Grand Ole Opry’s enduring legacy.

The Martin HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary guitar stands as both a playable instrument and a piece of history—created for musicians and collectors dedicated to keeping the circle unbroken.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!