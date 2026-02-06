LISTEN: Megan Moroney Reaches New Heights With New Song “Cloud 9”

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer-songwriter Megan Moroney kicks off Cloud 9 release month with the arrival of the album’s title track, available now. The song serves as the first official taste of Moroney’s highly anticipated new album Cloud 9, due out February 20 and available for pre-order and pre-save now.

Unveiled as a surprise earlier this week, “Cloud 9” immediately set social media buzzing, and for good reason. The gravity-defying love song finds Moroney leaning fully into joy, offering a warm, glowing introduction to what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated country albums of 2026. Fans can listen to the track now and check out the official lyric video.

Co-written by Moroney alongside Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Ernest Keith Smith, “Cloud 9” captures the rare kind of love that makes life’s daily irritations fade into the background. Produced by longtime collaborator Kristian Bush, the track opens with Moroney rattling off small annoyances before brushing them aside with an easy calm—because none of it matters when love takes center stage.

Built on shimmering steel guitar, soft synth textures, and an easy, mid-tempo groove, the song gradually lifts off as Moroney delivers a chorus that floats with wide-eyed optimism. It’s a sound that reflects an artist entering her most confident era yet, embracing happiness without hesitation.

“Cloud 9” arrives just days after Moroney was named Country Artist-Songwriter of the Year at Billboard and the National Music Publishers Association’s annual Songwriter Awards during GRAMMY Week in Los Angeles—another milestone in a rapidly ascending career.

Always a songwriter at heart, Moroney has also announced a special Songwriter’s Edition vinyl of Cloud 9, featuring the album sequenced in the order the songs were written. The limited release includes exclusive artwork and a Purple Cloud vinyl pressing, available for pre-order now alongside additional vinyl variants.

The title track follows previously released songs from the upcoming album, including the bold “Wish I Didn’t,” the GOLD-certified No. 1 country hit “6 Months Later,” and Billboard Hot 100 entry “Beautiful Things.” As the follow-up to her acclaimed 2024 album Am I Okay?, anticipation for Cloud 9 continues to build—one glowing moment at a time.

The 2026 induction further underscores the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum’s mission to honor the artists and creators whose work shaped the soundtrack of generations.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!