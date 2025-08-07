Music Manager Brandon Blackstock Dies At 48 After Cancer Battle

Brandon Blackstock, music manager and former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has passed away at the age of 48 following a private, years-long battle with cancer. A representative for the Blackstock family confirmed the news on Thursday, August 7, sharing that he “passed away peacefully” while surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the family’s statement reads. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Just one day before the announcement, Kelly Clarkson addressed the reason for postponing her Las Vegas residency dates, revealing that her children’s father was facing serious health issues. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson shared in an emotional Instagram statement on August 6.

Blackstock, the son of legendary Nashville music executive Narvel Blackstock, had longstanding ties to the music industry, both as a manager and through his family. He and Clarkson were married for nearly seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2022. The couple had two children together: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.

In addition to his children with Clarkson, Blackstock had two older children—Savannah and Seth—from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. He also became a grandfather in 2022, and Savannah recently announced she is expecting her second child.

Throughout their relationship, Blackstock also served as Clarkson’s manager. Their marriage, however, ended in a highly publicized divorce that included disputes over property and finances. In a 2024 interview, Clarkson opened up about the marriage, telling People that she had initial reservations about tying the knot. “I never wanted to get married the first time,” she said candidly. “Brandon had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

Despite the ups and downs, Blackstock’s death marks a profound loss for Clarkson, their children, and the extended Blackstock family.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!