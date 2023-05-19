Gov’t Mule Wows The Ryman!

It was a memorable night for the Nashville.com team last Friday (5/12) at the Ryman. Gov’t Mule, the iconic Southern rock jam band, took the stage by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their fervent fans and us. Led by the incomparable Warren Haynes and supported by an impressive lineup of special guests, the concert was a true celebration of exceptional musicianship and unforgettable performances.

Haynes unleashed a torrent of electrifying solos, each note resonating with soulful precision on his Les Paul. His guitar playing was a masterclass in itself, showcasing his ability to evoke a wide range of emotions through the instrument.

Adding to the magic of the evening were the esteemed special guests who graced the stage alongside Gov’t Mule. Peter Frampton, a legend in his own right, joined forces with Warren Haynes for a captivating rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by the Beatles. The combination of their talents was a feast for the ears, as their guitars conversed in a language understood by every music aficionado in the audience. The chemistry between Haynes and Frampton was palpable, igniting the stage with a fiery energy that left the crowd in awe.

Another familiar face at the concert was Audley Freed, a frequent onstage guest at Gov’t Mule shows., Freed co-wrote and recorded” Life on the Outside,” a song on their album “The Deep End, Volume 1.”

Outlaw country singer Jamey Johnson graced the guest list singing Cripple Creek (The Band cover) and Straight to Hell (w/Audley Freed)

The inclusion of guitar master, Tom Bukovac as a special guest elevated the concert to greater heights. Bukovac has played on over 500 albums, including projects with Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Bob Seger,John Oate, Vince Gill”, Hank Williams Jr. and many more. His musical pedigree added an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded lineup.

It was a great show and Gov’t Mule will always be a Nashville.com favorite, we can’t wait for them to come back.

Check out the set list below:

Set 1:

Traveling Tune

Thorazine Shuffle

Mule

Soulshine

(The Allman Brothers Band cover) (“Jessica” Allman Brothers Band tease)

Dreaming Out Loud

Time to Confess

Captured

Same as It Ever Was

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

(The Beatles cover) (with Peter Frampton)

I Don’t Need No Doctor

(Nickolas Ashford cover) (with Peter Frampton) (“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”… )

Set 2:

Made My Peace

Up on Cripple Creek

(The Band cover) (w/Audley Freed, Jamey Johnson and Robert Kearns)

Straight to Hell

(Drivin’ n’ Cryin’ cover) (w/Audley Freed, Jamey Johnson and Robert Kearns)

Revolution Come, Revolution Go

Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers

(Syreeta cover)

No Need to Suffer

Rocking Horse

Cortez the Killer

(Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (w/ Audley Freed and Tom Bukovac)

Encore:

Working Class Hero

(John Lennon cover)

Traveling Tune

(Reprise)