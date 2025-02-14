Muscadine Bloodline Confirms Fifth Studio Album

Independent country duo Muscadine Bloodline is gearing up to release their highly fifth studio album, …And What Was Left Behind, on April 11 via Stancaster Music / Thirty Tigers. Serving as a companion piece to last summer’s critically acclaimed The Coastal Plain, the new record further explores the rich storytelling and Southern roots that define their sound.

Alongside the album announcement, the duo has shared a brand-new track, “Chickasaw Church of Christ”, giving fans an early taste of what’s to come. (listen above)

Produced by Gary Stanton, Charlie Muncaster, and Ryan Youmans (known for his work with Jelly Roll, among others), …And What Was Left Behind continues the duo’s tradition of crafting songs inspired by their southern, coastal Alabama upbringing. Fans can also revisit the previously released track, “Ain’t For Sale” (feat. Josh Meloy), which offers another glimpse into the album’s rich, storytelling-driven sound.

This new release follows a landmark year for the duo, including their biggest radio add week yet with their debut single “10-90”, high-profile performances as direct support for Post Malone on his F-1 Trillion Tour, and a string of sold-out dates on their current headlining tour.

Right now, Muscadine Bloodline is in the middle of The Coastal Plain Tour, which will bring them to Bridgestone Arena on October 2 for a major hometown show in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE! In addition to their headline run, they’ll be joining fellow Alabamians The Red Clay Strays for select dates and hitting the road this fall with Lainey Wilson as direct support on her Whirlwind World Tour.

Originally from Mobile, Alabama, and now based here in Nashville, Muncaster and Stanton have built a devoted following through their songwriting and relentless touring. Since forming in 2015, they’ve released four full-length albums, scored a platinum-certified hit with “Porch Swing Angel” (which has surpassed 100 million Spotify streams), and made their Grand Ole Opry debut. Over the years, they’ve shared the stage with Post Malone, Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Johnson, and more.

Tracklist

…AND WHAT WAS LEFT BEHIND TRACK LIST

1. The White Horse vs. The High Horse

2. Ain’t For Sale (feat. Josh Meloy)

3. Deer in the Headlights

4. Chickasaw Church of Christ

5. Hittin’ My Stride (feat. Ben Chapman)

6. Am I Your Keeper?

7. Ballad of the Blanton Brothers

8. Durward

9. Borrowing a Broken Heart

10. Way Too High

11. Meant to Be Friends

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!