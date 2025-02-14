Doobie Brothers Coming To FirstBank, Supported By Coral Reefers

Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, led by Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Mac McAnally, will be hitting the road to support Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers on select dates of their upcoming summer tour. The newly announced tour kicks off in Detroit and includes a stop at FirstBank Amphitheatre on 9/15 Franklin, TN. The Coral Reefer Band will support from August 4th through September 18th.

The Coral Reefer Band is the touring and recording band of beloved American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. The band performed with Buffett until his passing in 2023, and continues celebrating and performing his music at his request. The band reunited for the first time at 2024’s ‘Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett’ concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming Walk This Road tour. In addition to 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, singer/songwriter Mac McAnally who leads the Reefers, the touring band includes Scotty Emerick, Robert Greenidge, Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer, Roger Guth, Mick Utley, Doyle Grisham, John Lovell, Tina Gullickson, Nadirah Shakoor and Eric Darken.

“The Coral Reefers are excited and honored to share the stage as guests of the Doobie Brothers. They embody the best in American Music and we aspire to do the same.” said McAnally.

In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee for 49 stops before concluding in 2022. In 2025 The Doobie Brothers will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

