Trisha Yearwood Announces New Songwriting Album

Trisha Yearwood gave fans an up-close and personal look at her upcoming songwriting album during a special performance at The Bluebird Café. Joined by her co-writers Chad Carlson, Erin Enderlin, Leslie Satcher, Sunny Sweeney, and Bridgette Tatum, she unveiled ten brand-new songs, marking an exciting chapter in her legendary career.

Yearwood’s journey as a songwriter took center stage last year with “Put It In A Song”. Now, she’s taking it a step further with an album where she co-wrote every song—a first in her celebrated career. The project, which she co-produced with GRAMMY®-winning producer Chad Carlson, showcases a deeper, more personal side of her artistry.

Fans won’t have to wait long to experience the new songs live. Yearwood is hitting the road for a seven-city theater tour, kicking off April 30 in Austin, TX, and wrapping up May 17 in Lancaster, PA. The intimate shows will blend brand-new tracks with timeless favorites, offering a night of stories and song. Joining her on tour are singer-songwriters Sunny Sweeney and Erin Enderlin, both of whom collaborated on the upcoming album.

Adding to the excitement, Yearwood will debut the powerful track “The Wall or The Way Over” with an exclusive performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on February 21. The song explores the impact of words—how they can either lift someone up or stand in their way. With its soaring melody and emotional depth, the song sets the tone for an album that delves into themes of resilience, vulnerability, and the delicate balance between holding on and letting go.

Beyond the album and tour, Yearwood is lending her star power to important causes. On March 26, 2025, she will headline the inaugural “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure” at the Ryman Auditorium, presented by Susan G. Komen®. The event will raise funds for breast cancer patient services, with a powerhouse lineup including Lauren Alaina, Kristin Chenoweth, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and more.

She’ll also help celebrate a century of country music history on March 19, 2025, appearing on NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration.” A longtime Grand Ole Opry member, Yearwood will take the stage alongside Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, and more, honoring the iconic institution’s 100th anniversary.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!