Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Bridgestone In The Fall

Independent country duo Muscadine Bloodline is keeping the momentum going, adding a fresh round of summer dates to their “The Coastal Plain Tour” including a stop at Bridgestone arena on Oct.2. GET TICKETS HERE!

Beyond their own headlining shows, the duo will hit the road with fellow Alabamians The Red Clay Strays for select performances this year, while also joining Lainey Wilson’s “Whirlwind World Tour” as direct support this fall.

These live dates add to what’s shaping up to be a massive year for Muscadine Bloodline. Their fifth studio album, …And What Was Left Behind, arrives April 11 via Stancaster Music/Thirty Tigers. The record serves as a companion piece to last year’s The Coastal Plain.

Produced by Gary Stanton, Charlie Muncaster, and Ryan Youmans (Jelly Roll), the new album continues their tradition of weaving rich storytelling inspired by their southern Alabama roots. Fans have already gotten a taste of the project with “Ain’t For Sale” (feat. Josh Meloy) and “Chickasaw Church of Christ.”

This new music follows a streak of major career milestones for the duo. Their debut country radio single “10-90” scored their biggest add week at radio, while they also landed direct support slots on Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion Tour” and packed venues nationwide on their own headlining tour. Originally from Mobile, Alabama, and now based in Nashville, Stanton and Muncaster have released four full-length albums, including 2023’s Teenage Dixie, which American Songwriter praised for its “raw, unapologetic homage to where they came from.” Since forming in 2015, they’ve sold out shows across the country, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, and toured alongside heavyweights like Post Malone, Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours, and Cody Johnson. Their breakout platinum-certified single, “Porch Swing Angel,” has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

