Koe Wetzel Gets In The Beer Business

Exploding country rock star, Koe Wetzel is taking an equity stake in the brand Outlaw Light Beer. The Texas-born music sensation, known for his rebellious energy and genre-blending country-rock sound, is joining forces with the brand to bring fans closer to the music, the moments and the beer he loves.

With Outlaw Light’s explosive growth in Texas and a history of teaming up with artists like HARDY, the brand’s latest move cements its commitment to the country music lifestyle. Wetzel’s deep-rooted connection with fans, combined with his reputation as an “Outlaw” in the industry, makes him the perfect partner to amplify the brand’s mission.

﻿

“This was a no-brainer. Koe Wetzel embodies the Outlaw spirit in every way—fearless, unapologetic and deeply connected to his fans,” said Ari Opsahl, CEO of Outlaw & Tivoli Brewing Co. “This partnership isn’t just about sponsorship; it’s about brand integration. By aligning with one of the most electrifying artists in country music today, we’re reinforcing our brand’s identity and reaching a wider audience that values quality, independence and a damn good time. Wetzel isn’t just a musician—he’s a movement. His fans are as loyal and rowdy as they come, and we want to meet them where they are—at his shows, on the road and in their hands with an ice-cold Outlaw Light.”

As part of this affiliation, Koe will play an active role in the beloved beer brand’s marketing initiatives, including exclusive fan experiences, co-branded merchandise and brand activations at his live shows across the US. The partnership also includes an equity component, ensuring that Wetzel is not just a face for the brand but a true stakeholder in its future success.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Outlaw Beer and we have a lot to look forward to,” said Koe Wetzel. “There’s a lot of options when it comes to beer, and Outlaw is the one for us. Here’s to all the Outlaws out there!”

“I’m thrilled to have my friend Koe join me on the Outlaw team. I’m sure Koe and I will have plenty of Outlaws while we tour together this year,” said HARDY.

The partnership marks a pivotal moment for both parties, leveraging Wetzel’s massive reach—over 3.7 billion streams, multiple Platinum and Gold-certified hits and sold-out nationwide tours—to further elevate Outlaw Light’s presence in the music and entertainment landscape. With both entities built on authenticity, hard work and a commitment to fans, this collaboration is set to redefine the way brands and artists engage with audiences while continuing to provide an incredible beer at a competitive price.

