Mötley Crüe & Dolly Parton Debut At #1

In one of the most unexpected and heartwarming musical collaborations of the year, rock legends Mötley Crüe and beloved country superstar Dolly Parton have soared to the top of the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart with their reimagined duet of the Crüe’s iconic ballad “Home Sweet Home.” Released via BMG, the new version arrives just in time for the 40th anniversary of the original 1985 release and marks the first-ever #1 for the timeless anthem.

Originally featured on the band’s third studio album, Theatre of Pain, “Home Sweet Home” has long been a fan favorite and a defining moment in the Crüe’s catalog. Now, with Parton’s signature warmth and sincerity woven into the fabric of the song, the track takes on a new layer of meaning—one of hope, healing, and reflection.

To amplify that message of hope, a portion of proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, a nonprofit organization providing shelter, support, and services for youth experiencing homelessness. The cause holds special meaning for the members of Mötley Crüe, making the duet not only a musical milestone but a philanthropic one as well.

This isn’t the first time the Crüe and Dolly have found success together. Nikki Sixx and John 5 joined Parton as special guests on her song “Bygones” from her chart-topping Rockstar album released last year via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group. That track also debuted at #1, proving that the fusion of rock and country can strike gold—and now platinum—twice.

The new “Home Sweet Home” duet will also be featured on Mötley Crüe’s upcoming singles collection, From The Beginning (BMG), due out September 12, 2025. That same day, the band will launch their 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Adding to the excitement is a nostalgic new video for the track, which pays tribute to the classic 1985 original and has already surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. And for fans wanting to wear their love for the collaboration, a limited-edition Dölly Crüe merch line is available now—because what’s more rock ’n’ roll than rhinestones and eyeliner?

﻿From The Beginning will be available for streaming in both standard and Dolby Atmos audio formats, with physical editions including standard CD and 2LP versions, plus exclusive variants at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.﻿

