Lily Rose Announces “I Know What I Want Tour”

Country powerhouse Lily Rose is hitting the road this fall with her just-announced I Know What I Want Tour, a 17-stop run that promises to deliver her signature mix of soul, swagger, and genre-defying sound. Kicking off September 11 in Boston, the tour will stop in major cities including New York City, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Rose’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Joining her on the road is rising talent Scoot Teasley, who will serve as direct support for the full run. Pre-sale tickets go live Thursday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

“I feel so lucky and excited to head out on another headlining tour this year,” says Rose. “I truly have the best fans in the world, and getting to play some of my favorite cities — plus a few new ones — is going to be incredible. I’m especially pumped to share the new music we’ve been working on. And bringing out Scoot with me is just the cherry on top — he’s insanely talented, and I know my fans are going to love getting to know him and his music.”

The I Know What I Want Tour follows a high-profile summer for Rose, fresh off her spring RUNNIN’ OUTTA TIME TOUR and appearances at major events including her return as host of Spotify House at CMA Fest. She’s also been lighting up the streaming charts with recent releases like “End Like This.”

Rose’s growing catalog continues to blur the lines between country, pop, and R&B, while her deep, soulful voice and raw lyricism connect powerfully with fans. With past tours supporting heavyweights like Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, and Luke Bryan, she’s no stranger to big stages—but this fall, she’s stepping out front and center with something all her own.

