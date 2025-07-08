Chris Young Set To Release 10th Studio Album

As Chris Young approaches two decades in the country music spotlight, the multi-platinum hitmaker and Grand Ole Opry member is showing no signs of slowing down. With a powerhouse baritone, a deep love for the craft, and a fresh creative spark, Young is set to release his 10th studio album, I Didn’t Come Here To Leave, on October 17, 2025—marking both a musical milestone and the 8th anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

This project also signals a new era for Young, as it marks his debut with Black River Entertainment. The 14-track album, crafted over the course of two years, includes 11 songs co-written by Young and showcases an artist who, while firmly rooted in tradition, is constantly pushing forward.

“At this point in my career, I hope someone listens to this album and says ‘Wow, he dug deep,’” Young shares. “The funny thing is, I’m here saying, ‘Yeah, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever made,’ and I believe it wholeheartedly. It’s wild to step back and see a really long list of things I’ve gotten to do already… But I didn’t come here to leave.”

Fans got their first taste of this new chapter with the single “Til The Last One Dies,” which is currently climbing the country radio and streaming charts. The album’s title track, “I Didn’t Come Here To Leave,” is also out now, accompanied by a lyric video. (listen above)

Since breaking onto the scene with the 2009 smash “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” Young has become a staple in the country world, stacking up chart-toppers and touring with icons like Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, and Alan Jackson. His rich catalog includes emotional standouts like “Sober Saturday Night” (with Vince Gill) and crowd favorites like “Famous Friends” (with Kane Brown).﻿

