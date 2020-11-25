Morgan Wallen Scores His Fourth Consecutive #1 Single

Morgan Wallen is back on top of the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country radio airplay charts this week with his fourth consecutive #1 single, “More Than My Hometown.”

Written by Wallen with Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak and produced by Joey Moi

“Thank you, country radio, my incredible fans and my relentless team for making this our fourth consecutive #1,” shared Wallen with Billboard. “Also, thank you to my co-writers for collaborating with me on this song and for just being some damn good friends. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.”

“More Than My Hometown” previews Wallen’s upcoming 30-track sophomore record, Dangerous: The Double Album (1/8), and serves as his third #1 as a songwriter, the second from his own catalog of tunes.

Further teasing the project, Wallen released three brand-new songs last Friday (11/20) – “Somebody’s Problem,” “Still Goin Down,” and “Livin’ The Dream.” “Somebody’s Problem” hit #1 on the Apple Music US Top Songs All Genres chart.