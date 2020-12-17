Matt Stell Celebrates 2nd No. 1 Single “Everywhere But On”

Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell will close out the year celebrating his second No. 1 single, “Everywhere But On,” and being named to Country Radio Seminar’s 2021 New Faces of Country Music class with a free virtual concert on Sunday, December 20 at 7 p.m. CT. The RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville singer/songwriter will host the virtual concert and fans can “live chat” with him throughout the show. The free concert with Stell will be presented in 3D spatial audio exclusively on Lemonade.tv+ powered by SoundFi™, as part of their “Sunday Sessions” streaming concert series. Visit www.lemonade.tv/plus or download the Lemonade.tv mobile app (available on iOS and Android), select “Plus” and login to watch and participate.

Sony Music Nashville has partnered with SoundFi to present Stell and its other artists in a fully immersive environment for both fans and its strategic partners including radio stations and digital service providers. The partnership gives Sony Music artists the ability to perform live in SoundFi for virtual concerts, radio presentations, promotional events and more. Stell’s concert was recorded live with SoundFi’s proprietary 3D sound technology optimized for headphones and gives the listener the feeling as if they are seated front row, center stage at a concert.

“2020 has created significant challenges for all of us, and the immersive audio technology powered by SoundFi has helped us close the gap between artists and fans,” said Sony Music Nashville’s VP of Arista Nashville Promotion, Josh Easler. “We are excited to celebrate two #1 singles from Matt Stell and end this year with a bang!”

“We couldn’t be happier about our partnership with Sony Music Nashville and are thrilled to be their exclusive provider in this space,” SoundFi CEO and founder Chris Anastas added. “Hosting Matt’s end of year celebration on our platform is yet another way we continue to bring fans unique entertainment experiences with our cutting-edge technology. We are excited to be working with talented artists like Matt who are keen on pushing the boundaries to reach their audiences like never before.”

The free virtual concert will feature performances of several tracks from Stell’s new EP, Better Than That, which was released October 16th. Co-produced by Stell with Ash Bowers, the EP features eight tracks, five of which he wrote, including his multi-week No.1 smash “Prayed For You,” one of NSAI’s 10 Songs We Wish We Had Written for 2020, and his second consecutive No.1 single, “Everywhere But On,” which was recently certified Gold.

